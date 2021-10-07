What to do with Tyler Lockett in Week 5 fantasy football

On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will face off for sole command of second place in the NFC West. While the quarterback duel of Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford will garner most of the headlines, the plight of one of the top wideouts for Seattle could have a more significant impact on the outcome.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

After a monstrous start to the season, Tyler Lockett has delivered back-to-back quiet weeks, catching just eight passes for 55 yards over that stretch. Those numbers come with major asterisks, as Lockett has battled through a hip injury. Lockett hasn’t seen a dip in workload — 89% of the Seahawks’ offensive snaps so far in 2021, nearly identical to his rate from the previous season — but he hasn’t seen as much vertical work since the injury.

And with the Rams arriving on a short week, Lockett might not have adequate time to recover. The Seahawks have given no indication that he might miss the game or see limited snaps, but he likely remains compromised to some degree. That doesn’t eliminate his fantasy value, but it probably puts a ceiling on what managers can expect from him for now.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tyler Lockett as a WR2.