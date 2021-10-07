What to do with DK Metcalf in Week 5 fantasy football

Just four days after upsetting an NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks get another shot at a divisional foe when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. With the Rams fresh off a loss, the Seahawks can expect a highly motivated opponent.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

While the Seahawks have added some new wrinkles to DK Metcalf’s route tree this season, the third-year pro remains most dangerous when attacking vertically. The offense will need to lean on that particular skill more as Tyler Lockett, the team’s other star wide receiver, has battled hip issues the past few weeks. At least until Lockett shows that he has recovered, Metcalf provides the only true explosive element in the Seattle passing game.

As for the Seahawks’ Week 5 opponent, the Rams haven’t given up many explosive plays to wide receivers to this point in the season. Metcalf can expect extra attention given Lockett’s limitations. However, if Los Angeles again deploys superstar corner Jalen Ramsey in the slot, perhaps some deep-shot opportunities along the boundary.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start DK Metcalf as a WR1.