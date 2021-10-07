What to do with Will Dissly in Week 5 fantasy football

When the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, they could take the field without all of their top offensive weapons. In particular, the receiving corps might not have the services of its top tight end, Gerald Everett. If so, Will Dissly will move into a more featured role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Will Dissly

Dissly’s value in Week 5 will primarily depend on Everett’s availability. Everett, who missed last week after testing positive for COVID-19, tested negative on Monday and “has a chance” to suit up for Thursday’s tilt with the Rams. If Gerald plays, Dissly will return to his complementary role.

Of course, Dissly did not see extensive work with Everett sidelined last Sunday, catching both of his targets for 5 yards. Even if the Seahawks make a concerted effort to target Dissly more frequently on Thursday, the Rams haven’t yielded much to tight ends this season (6.5 receptions for 75.5 yards and 0.25 touchdowns on average through four weeks). Dissly could mitigate that through red-zone work, but his next target inside the 20 this season will be his first.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Will Dissly.