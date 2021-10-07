What to do with Rams, Seahawks D/ST in Week 5 fantasy football on TNF

The Los Angeles Rams meet the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night to kick off Week 5 in a classic NFC West showdown. These two teams have had some great matchups over the years, including a tight playoff contest last season. While the offensive players will grab most of the spotlight, both defensive units have been considered the strength of the team at one point in time. Is either unit worth starting in this game?

The Rams just got worked by the Cardinals, giving up 37 points. It could’ve been much worse if LA’s offense had kept the game more competitive. Seattle’s defense allowed just 21 points to the 49ers, although six of those came on a hilariously blown coverage.

Start/Sit Recommendation

Even though both offenses are great, the last four meetings between the two teams have yielded mixed results. The Rams won the playoff game 30-20 after the teams split the regular-season meetings. LA won the second contest in 2019 by a score of 28-12. The Rams have a great defensive line and have a history of getting after Russell Wilson. The Seahawks are unlikely to have success against LA’s offense, so look elsewhere when it comes to playing them or not. The Rams defense is tricky but they have enough playmakers to merit a start over less stellar units, even if the matchup isn’t a favorable one.