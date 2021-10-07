What to do with Darrell Henderson in Week 5 fantasy football

After missing last week’s game due to injury, Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. made his return to the field on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The third-year running back recorded a season-high 89 yards on 14 carries, along with five receptions and 27 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson Jr. reclaimed his spot atop the Rams’ running back depth chart in Week 4 against Arizona. The former Memphis standout had 89 yards on 14 carries and was use often in the passing game, recording five receptions for 27 yards. The 24-year-old has the capability of being the lead back for Los Angeles if he can stay healthy and get the snaps.

Henderson Jr. and the rest of the Rams’ offense will turn around and play the Seattle Seahawks on a short week. Henderson should have some success on the ground as the Seahawks’ defense is allowing 152 rushing yards per game, which is ranked second-worst in the NFL.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henderson is a quality RB2 heading into this week and could score double-digit points for the fourth-straight game.