What to do with Sony Michel in Week 5 fantasy football

After a productive Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel was not a factor against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel was nowhere to be found in the Rams’ 37-20 lost to the Cardinals on Sunday. The veteran running back had 11 yards on three carries, which was a far cry from what he did against the Bucs in Week 4.

In that contest, the former New England Patriots running back recorded 67 yards on 20 carries and three receptions for 12 yards. It was also Michel’s best fantasy performance to date as he scored 7.90 points. As we can see, the former University of Georgia running back can be productive when given the snaps. However, with Henderson back in the fold, we will not see Michel in the backfield a lot on Thursday night.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Michel holds no fantasy football value along as Henderson stays healthy and is productive out of the backfield.