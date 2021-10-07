What to do with Robert Woods in Week 5 fantasy football

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods added to his touchdown total in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals and is one of the players to watch out for in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Robert Woods

The dynamic Woods does not get the same attention that Cooper Kupp receives, but is still is one of the more productive wideouts in the league. In Week 4 against the Cards, the 29-year-old had four receptions (six targets) for 48 yards and a touchdown. Through the first four games of the season, the veteran receiver is averaging 6.3 targets.

Woods should be heavily targeted by QB Matthew Stafford in Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks. The Seahawks’ pass defense has allowed six touchdowns to receivers and 27.4 fantasy points per game. Kupp will draw a lot of attention on the outside, which should open up things for Woods, Van Jefferson, and DeSean Jackson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Woods is a solid WR2 in fantasy football this week against an average Seahawks’ secondary.