What to do with Cooper Kupp in Week 5 fantasy football

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been a standout star in fantasy football throughout the first four weeks of the season and has a favorable matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

If you did not draft Kupp in your fantasy draft, you are missing out on premium WR1 fantasy points and production. The former Eastern Washington standout already has two 100-yard receiving games under his belt and four touchdowns. Kupp was held out of the end zone in Week 4, but still managed to record five receptions (13 targets) for 64 yards. The 28-year-old received only scored 6.40, which is definitely an outlier from his three 20-point outings to start the season.

However, it is not farfetched to think that Kupp could get back into the double-digit fantasy points column Thursday night. The Seahawks’ pass defense has not been great as they’ve allowed a 100-yard receiver in three straight games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kupp is automatic, must start every week with Stafford throwing him the ball.