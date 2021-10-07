What to do with Van Jefferson in Week 5 fantasy football

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson led the team in receiving during their 37-20 loss to the Cardinals this past Sunday.

The third-year wideout has been mostly consistent throughout the first four weeks of LA’s season. How will he fare from a fantasy perspective when making a quick turnaround to face another division opponent in the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Jefferson led the way for the Rams on Sunday, hauling in all six of his targets for 90 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson is third amongst Rams receivers in snaps behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, but he has certainly made the most of it.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Seahawks have one of the bottom pass defenses in the NFL, yielding 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns to opposing pass catchers through four games. That presents a tremendous opportunity for all of the Rams receivers including Jefferson. Start him if you have him.