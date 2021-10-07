What to do with Tyler Higbee in Week 5 fantasy football

Los Angeles Rams starting tight end Tyler Higbee has commanded a decent amount of targets this season and got a handful of touches in the team’s 37-20 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

With the Rams having to make a quick turnaround for yet another high-stakes NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, what are his fantasy prospects for Week 5?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee got just four catches for 36 yards in the Rams’ loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. He’s been hovering around five targets a game so far in the 2021 season, so we’ll see if he can get more on Thursday night.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Seahawks’ defense have been middle of the road in regards to defending opposing tight ends this season. They yielded 21 receptions on 33 targets for 219 yards and two touchdowns. With Matthew Stafford having so many other offensive weapons to lean on, I’d anticipate that this will be yet another average day for Higbee. That earns him sit status for Thursday night.