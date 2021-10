Flex rankings for Week 5 fantasy football

Week 5 of the NFL season is here and that means we are in the thick of the fantasy season. If you’re sitting at 4-0 or 3-1, you are feeling pretty good, but as we know, injuries and bad luck can derail a strong fantasy year. So it’s time to be extra vigilant and think ahead to your next course of action.

Below, we have this week’s flex rankings based on .5 PPR. We will update these before kickoff on Sunday. Good luck!

Notable injuries

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks

Carson didn’t practice on this short week before the Thursday night game with a neck injury and is listed as questionable. If he can’t go, Alex Collins would get the lead role.

David Montgomery, RB, Bears

Montgomery is out a month or two, which gives Damien Williams the lead role moving forward. Rookie running back Khalil Herbert should get a shot at winning some time as well.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers

McCaffrey returned to practice on Wednesday. He’s still not assured to play, but he’s getting closer. If he can’t go, Chuba Hubbard continues to have value.

Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

Mixon is dealing with a low grade ankle sprain that could keep him out this week against the Packers. If he can’t go, Samaje Perine would get the lead role.

A.J. Brown, WR, Titans

Brown was able to return to a limited practice on Wednesday. That’s a good sign for his availability this week.

Julio Jones, WR, Titans

Jones was unable to practice on Wednesday. He’ll need to get a practice in before being able to play this week.

Logan Thomas, TE, Washington

Thomas is out for about a month with a hamstring injury. He’ll be replaced by Ricky Seals-Jones, but the addition of Curtis Samuel last week from I.R. will likely push him into more work with Thomas out.

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Broncos

Bridgewater is progressing in the concussion protocol and appears like he has a real chance to be cleared for the Broncos game against the Steelers.

Week 5 flex rankings