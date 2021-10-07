Best DFS lineup strategy for Rams-Seahawks on Thursday night

The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, as NFC West rivals face off in an important game. The Rams are coming off a tough loss to the division leading Arizona Cardinals to go 3-1, while the Seahawks raised their record to 2-2 in a win over San Francisco.

Injuries

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks

Carson didn’t practice this week with a neck injury and is listed as questionable. We’ll need to keep a close eye on his status, as it would have a ripple effect on this Showdown slate. Alex Collins played well last week and would be in line for the lead role if Carson can’t go.

Captain’s Chair

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

Seattle has a pass defense DVOA of 27 and have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and the ninth-most to wide receivers. Kupp and most of the Rams were shut down last week against the Cardinals, but Kupp isn’t the type of receiver you can cover consistently and he should have a strong rebound this week.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seahawks

The Rams run defense has been their weaker link, but Kyler Murray and Tom Brady were able to put up decent fantasy numbers on them. Michael Pittman and Mike Evans both put up over 100 yards on them. Metcalf had two toouchdowns against them in the playoffs last season and when it comes down to it, Metcalf is the WR1 in this offense.

Value Plays

Robert Woods, WR, Rams — $7,600

Woods gets a good matchup here against the Seahawks secondary and had his coach tell the media that they need to get him more work. Woods was able to grab a garbage time touchdown last week, but his target numbers are down from last season. This would be a good spot for him to get back on track.

Alex Collins, RB, Seahawks — $3,200

Collins could get the starting job for this game outright if Carson can’t go. But even if Carson can play, Collins has likely given himself a chance for extra work after his strong Week 4 game, especially with Carson hurting. If Carson is out, Collins will be rostered in many, many lineups tonight.