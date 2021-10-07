NFL weather forecast for Week 5 Thursday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams in an alway important NFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football. The Rams stand at 3-1 after a loss to the division leading Arizona Cardinals, while the Seahawks move to 2-2 after beating the now basement dwelling San Francisco 49ers. It’s still early, but these division games are huge, especially in one of, if not the, toughest division in the league.

Seattle is know for rain, but weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Rams vs. Seahawks on Week 5 TNF

Forecast

Seattle has rain forecast every day except Thursday and that is good news for Thursday Night Football. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Wind will be around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. There will be a chill in the air, but that’s football weather right there.

Fantasy/betting implications

Nothing should hinder the flow of the offenses other than the defenses in this one.