Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 5 TNF matchup: Rams vs. Seahawks

To begin Week 5 in the NFL, we have an NFC West contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks for Thursday night football. The Rams are looking to get back into the win column after losing 37-20 to the Arizona Cardinals last week. Meanwhile, the Seahawks snapped their two game losing streak with a 28-21 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Can the Rams keep pace with the undefeated Cardinals in the NFC West race? Or will Seattle pick up their second straight division win and jump into second place? Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Seahawks, Week 5 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Rams are 2.5-point favorites. 78% of the handle and 78% of bets are being placed on the Rams to cover.

Is the public right? It does not come as a surprise to see the Rams favored, who should be able to put up some points and passing yards against the Seahawks’ defense. Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against Seattle. The Seahawks, however, are 2-4 ATS in their last six games. But don’t sleep on the Seahawks and Russell Wilson to keep this game close as they are 8-1-2 in their last 11 games on Thursday night.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 54.5. 58% of the handle and 60% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? The public is right with this call on the over. The Rams’ offense has been clicking through the first four games of this season with new quarterback Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles’ offense is averaging 28.8 points game, which is good for sixth in the NFL. The Seahawks’ offense is not too far behind the Rams, putting 25.8 points per game. And both teams’ defense are allowing 24-25 points per game. The Seahawks will likely not have RB Chris Carson for tonight’s game, but they still possess a high powered passing offense with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Betting the moneyline: The Rams are road favorites with moneyline odds at -140. Moneyline odds for the Seahawks are at +120. 69% of the handle and 68% of bets are being placed on the Rams to win.

Is the public right? I think the public is on the right side with this moneyline pick. I think that the Rams, who are currently better on both sides of the football right now should come away with the victory. It won’t be easy as the Seahawks will be at home in front of 12s under the primetime lights. But I believe Stafford get Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods involved in the passing game and utilize Darrell Henderson Jr. on the ground.

