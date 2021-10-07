NFL Survivor pool, Week 5: Strategy and safe, value, trap picks

The NFL is back for Week 5 and we’re coming through the quarter point of the season. Historically, Week 4 marked the quarter point, but the addition of a 17th game means it’s not quite so clean.

Whatever the case, we’ve got a busy schedule of huge contests this week. The NFC West features all intra-divisional play while the most unexpected big game will feature the 3-1 Bengals hosting the 3-1 Packers.

There’s a lot sort out this week, and that includes your NFL Survivor pools. If you’ve never played in a Survivor pool, it’s a fun alternative to traditional pick ‘em contests. You pick one team each week that you think will win. If your team loses in Week 1, you’re eliminated (unless it’s a double elimination pool). If your team wins in Week 1, you can make a pick in Week 2. If your team wins in Week 2, you can make a pick in Week 3, and so on. The catch is that you cannot pick the same team twice. You could use a heavy favorite in Week 1, but you would not have access to them later in the year if you’re alive in the closing weeks.

DK Nation is here to help with a look at safe choices, value choices, and potential traps for your survivor pools heading into Week 5. Last week, both my safe picks hit, but my value and trap pick should have been reversed. I had the Saints as the safe pick and the Bengals as the trap pick. Funny thing. I actually had them reversed, but then flipped them just before publishing. I should have stuck with my gut!

Safest picks

Bucs over Dolphins

Tampa Bay is coming off an emotional win over New England that was harder than expected. Miami could give them trouble, but as a home game, this is as safe as they come right now.

Best value picks

Patriots over Texans

Almost any other opponent and I’d say this is a letdown spot for the Patriots coming off a close one against the Bucs. But this is a Texans squad that is atrocious. The Patriots won’t beat them as badly as the Bills did, but this is a game they should win with relative ease.

Trap pick

Cowboys over Giants

Divisional games are always a tough call. Dallas could blow the doors off New York and I wouldn’t be surprised. But the Giants could make the Cowboys’ life difficult and I also would not be surprised. And so, I say stay away.