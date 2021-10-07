Full list of Week 5 straight-up picks with confidence levels

The NFL is back for Week 5! We no longer get the clean quarter-point that a 16-game schedule provides, but we’re more or less at the quarter-point of the 2021 NFL season. Conclusions can be drawn, and while plenty will be proven wrong over the next three months, that shouldn’t stop us!

This week opens with a huge Thursday Night Football contest in the NFC West as the Seahawks host the Rams. The 49ers and Cardinals also face off this week making for a busy week of divisional re-shuffling a possibility. Beyond that, two of the biggest games of the week involve the AFC North. The Browns travel to face the Chargers while the Bengals host the Packers. All four teams are 3-1 heading into Week 5, and we can safely say at least one of those teams is a bit of a surprise at 3-1.

We’re back for our weekly Thursday straight-up picks. We are offering basic straight-up winner picks, but with confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I went 8-8 on my picks, including a not so impressive 2-2 on my high confidence picks. The Jets upset was missed by plenty, but I was also clearly underestimating the Cardinals. On to this week’s picks!

High confidence (11-4)

Vikings over Lions

Bucs over Dolphins

Patriots over Texans

Medium confidence (14-9)

Falcons over Jets

Saints over Washington

Panthers over Eagles

Titans over Jaguars

Cowboys over Giants

Cardinals over 49ers

Ravens over Colts

Low confidence (9-8)

Seahawks over Rams***

Broncos over Steelers***

Packers over Bengals

Raiders over Bears

Browns over Chargers***

No confidence (3-6)

Chiefs over Bills

