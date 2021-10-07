How to watch Houston vs. Tulane via live online stream

The Houston Cougars and Tulane Green Wave meet up in Week 6 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Houston has taken advantage of weaker competition, while Tulane will look to get on the right track for what has been a mess of a season logistically.

Houston (4-1, 2-0 AAC) is off to their best start in Dana Holgorsen’s three years with the program from an overall record standpoint with four straight wins, and quarterback Clayton Tune is playing well despite being limited with a hamstring injury earlier in the season. Tulane (1-4, 0-1 AAC) hasn’t beaten an FBS opponent but has dealt with difficult circumstances as they’ve needed to relocate because of hurricanes, and the Green Wave will play their second true home game of the year when it should already have three to this point.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Houston is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Tulane a +190 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.