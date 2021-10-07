How to watch No. 15 Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State via live online stream

The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Arkansas State Red Wolves meet up in Week 6 at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. Get ready for some points as the first game of the college football weekend features the highest point total in all of Week 6.

Coastal Carolina (5-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) outscored the UMass Minutemen and Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks by a combined score of 112-9 the past two weeks and while star quarterback Grayson McCall watched the second half of Saturday’s game wearing a boot on the sideline, head coach Jamey Chadwell said he should be ready to play on Thursday night. Arkansas State (1-4, 0-1 Sun Belt) hasn’t beaten an FBS opponent to this point of the season, and the Red Wolves are off to a rough start in Year 1 under Butch Jones with one of the worst defenses in the country.

Coastal Carolina is a 19.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1125 on the moneyline. That makes Arkansas State a +700 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 72.5.