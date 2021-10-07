Full list of tee times for round 2 of Shriners Children’s Open

The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas this week for the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open at the TPC Summerlin in Nevada. The first round teed off at 9:40 a.m. ET and the last golfers will hit the course at 4:41 p.m.

This is the third Tour tournament of the new season and we’re starting to get some bigger names on the course. Brooks Koepka comes into Las Vegas as the favorite, installed at +1600 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by the trio of Louis Oousthuizen, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer at +1800. Defending tournament champion Martin Laird is installed at +15000.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of featured groups from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the following trios and tee times (all times for these and the table are PT):

7:13 a.m., Hole #10: Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama

7:24 a.m., Hole #10: Ryan Palmer, Patrick Reed, Harris English

12:13 p.m., Hole #1: Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns

12:24 p.m., Hole #1: Martin Laird, Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson