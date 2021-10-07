Full list of tee times for round 2 of Shriners Children’s Open

The PGA Tour is in Las Vegas this week for the 2021 Shriners Children’s Open at the TPC Summerlin in Nevada. The first round teed off at 9:40 a.m. ET and the last golfers will hit the course at 4:41 p.m.
This is the third Tour tournament of the new season and we’re starting to get some bigger names on the course. Brooks Koepka comes into Las Vegas as the favorite, installed at +1600 to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s followed by the trio of Louis Oousthuizen, Webb Simpson, and Abraham Ancer at +1800. Defending tournament champion Martin Laird is installed at +15000.
The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 9:40 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of featured groups from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Shriners Children’s Open on Friday. The featured groups on Friday are the following trios and tee times (all times for these and the table are PT):
7:13 a.m., Hole #10: Viktor Hovland, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
7:24 a.m., Hole #10: Ryan Palmer, Patrick Reed, Harris English
12:13 p.m., Hole #1: Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns
12:24 p.m., Hole #1: Martin Laird, Scottie Scheffler, Webb Simpson
2021 Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2 tee times
|Time (PT)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|6:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Kyle Stanley
|Russell Henley
|Maverick McNealy
|6:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Jonas Blixt
|Nick Watney
|Brandon Hagy
|6:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Brice Garnett
|Bill Haas
|Wyndham Clark
|6:51 AM
|Tee #1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Luke List
|J.J. Spaun
|7:02 AM
|Tee #10
|Henrik Norlander
|Sepp Straka
|Hank Lebioda
|7:02 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Adam Hadwin
|Mark Hubbard
|7:13 AM
|Tee #10
|Sam Burns
|Abraham Ancer
|Brooks Koepka
|7:13 AM
|Tee #1
|Matt Jones
|Michael Thompson
|Brendon Todd
|7:24 AM
|Tee #10
|Martin Laird
|Webb Simpson
|Scottie Scheffler
|7:24 AM
|Tee #1
|Joel Dahmen
|Robert Streb
|Richy Werenski
|7:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Erik van Rooyen
|Joaquin Niemann
|Rickie Fowler
|7:35 AM
|Tee #1
|K.H. Lee
|Adam Long
|Danny Willett
|7:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Landry
|Matthew Wolff
|Francesco Molinari
|7:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Carlos Ortiz
|Nate Lashley
|Graeme McDowell
|7:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Glover
|Charles Howell III
|Jimmy Walker
|7:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Gay
|Chez Reavie
|Keith Mitchell
|8:08 AM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Kelly Kraft
|Roger Sloan
|8:08 AM
|Tee #1
|Anirban Lahiri
|Doc Redman
|Harry Higgs
|8:19 AM
|Tee #10
|Camilo Villegas
|Kevin Streelman
|Rory Sabbatini
|8:19 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Russell Knox
|Sam Ryder
|8:30 AM
|Tee #10
|Sahith Theegala
|Jared Wolfe
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|8:30 AM
|Tee #1
|Trey Mullinax
|Seth Reeves
|Harry Hall
|8:41 AM
|Tee #10
|Cameron Young
|Curtis Thompson
|Kevin Yu
|8:41 AM
|Tee #1
|Davis Riley
|Taylor Moore
|Kyle Westmoreland
|11:40 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Cameron Tringale
|Tyler McCumber
|11:40 AM
|Tee #1
|Denny McCarthy
|Adam Schenk
|Doug Ghim
|11:51 AM
|Tee #10
|Ian Poulter
|Brendan Steele
|Bronson Burgoon
|11:51 AM
|Tee #1
|James Hahn
|Matt Wallace
|Matthew NeSmith
|12:02 PM
|Tee #10
|Scott Stallings
|Talor Gooch
|Will Zalatoris
|12:02 PM
|Tee #1
|Pat Perez
|Brian Harman
|Charl Schwartzel
|12:13 PM
|Tee #10
|Cam Davis
|Nick Taylor
|Kevin Tway
|12:13 PM
|Tee #1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Viktor Hovland
|Adam Scott
|12:24 PM
|Tee #10
|Jason Kokrak
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Louis Oosthuizen
|12:24 PM
|Tee #1
|Harris English
|Patrick Reed
|Ryan Palmer
|12:35 PM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Kisner
|Sungjae Im
|Dylan Frittelli
|12:35 PM
|Tee #1
|Martin Trainer
|Brandt Snedeker
|Zach Johnson
|12:46 PM
|Tee #10
|Si Woo Kim
|Hudson Swafford
|Patton Kizzire
|12:46 PM
|Tee #1
|Stewart Cink
|Corey Conners
|Paul Casey
|12:57 PM
|Tee #10
|Marc Leishman
|Kevin Chappell
|William McGirt
|12:57 PM
|Tee #1
|Seamus Power
|Sung Kang
|Matt Kuchar
|1:08 PM
|Tee #10
|Taylor Pendrith
|Jim Herman
|Charley Hoffman
|1:08 PM
|Tee #1
|Garrick Higgo
|Lanto Griffin
|J.T. Poston
|1:19 PM
|Tee #10
|Brian Stuard
|Peter Malnati
|Seung-Yul Noh
|1:19 PM
|Tee #1
|Ryan Moore
|Chesson Hadley
|Tom Hoge
|1:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Stephan Jaeger
|Brandon Wu
|Aaron Rai
|1:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Joseph Bramlett
|Adam Svensson
|Hayden Buckley
|1:41 PM
|Tee #10
|Greyson Sigg
|Chad Ramey
|Jesse Mueller
|1:41 PM
|Tee #1
|Mito Pereira
|Alex Smalley
|Jin Jeong