Rams vs. Seahawks game picks, best bets for Week 5 NFL season

Undefeated no more, the Los Angeles Rams roll into Seattle for a Thursday night showdown against the Seahawks, currently sitting at 2-2. The Rams will be looking to correct a few things after last week’s loss to the Cardinals, and need a win to keep from slipping further in the NFC West standings. And while the Seahawks have been a little underwhelming to start the season, you can bet they’ll be up for a chance at their rivals.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams-Seahawks matchup in Week 5 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Seahawks Week 5 odds

Spread: Rams -2.5

Point total: 54.5

Moneyline: Rams -140, Seahawks +120

Our picks for Rams vs. Seahawks

Pick against the spread: Rams -2.5

The Seahawks were underdogs last week too, before beating the 49ers, but that wasn’t the most inspired performance. Both teams are 2-2 against the spread so far this season. The key here is a Rams team unwilling to slip further behind the Cardinals after their loss last week.

Over/under points: Under 54.5

Every Rams game so far this season has gone over, and when you look at their offense it’s not hard to see why. The 20 points they scored last week feels more like an off-day than a trend. The over is going to be an attractive bet here, but the Seahawks offense is still mostly flat. Even in their win last week they only managed 28 points. The score has hit the over just once for the Seahawks this season.

Preferred player prop: Tyler Lockett over 67.5 yards (-115)

Lockett’s had a couple of down games over the last two weeks, but through the first two games of the season, he was one fire, hitting triple-digit yardage in both. With DK Metcalf hurting, look for Lockett to rebound.

