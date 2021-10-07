Breaking down series odds for Dodgers vs. Giants in NLDS

The NL West rivalry will be renewed in the postseason. The San Francisco Giants will host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS in the 2021 MLB playoffs. The Giants edged the Dodgers by 1.0 game to win the division title during the regular season. That allowed San Fran to get home field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Dodgers come in after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game 3-1, winning on a walk-off HR by Chris Taylor in the bottom of the 9th.

Below we will break down the odds for this NLDS matchup, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giants vs. TEAM series odds

SFG: +145

LAD: -170

It’s pretty crazy to see the home team and team with the best record in Major League Baseball not favored in a series. The Giants are underdogs at home and it almost feels like a trap. The thing is, we could see the odds swing in favor of San Fran pretty quickly. Sure, it’s the defending champs who added Trea Turner and Max Scherzer. Still, it almost took extra innings to get past the Cardinals at home. Scherzer wouldn’t be able to start until later in the NLDS. Plus, the Dodgers probably won’t have their team MVP Max Muncy until later in the playoffs at the earliest. That’s a pretty huge deal.

Let’s roll with the Giants getting plus-money in this series. Their starting pitching is strong with Logan Webb, Kevin Gausman and Anthony DeSclafani, though the last one on that list got shelled by LA in the regular season. The Giants should be able to get by with timely hitting and a lineup that features plenty of players who are a threat to go yard.

Pick: Giants +145

