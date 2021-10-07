Moneyline pick for White Sox vs. Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

The Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros start the ALDS with Game 1 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas at 4:07 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. The White Sox took a bit to name their starter for Game 1, which will be Lance Lynn. The Astros are throwing out Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound. It’s not Justin Verlander vs. Lucas Giolito, but it’ll do. Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

White Sox vs. Astros Game 1 moneyline odds

CWS: +110

HOU: -130

This line opened at ChiSox +130 and the Astros -150. So that movement tells us a lot. The season series was won by the ‘Stros, but that also doesn’t really matter much. Houston has an edge in terms of power with Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker.

The thing is the White Sox has an advantage with Lynn on the mound. He hasn’t given up many HRs this season (18). He’s also been hit or miss. Lynn is either on his game or getting shelled. This concerns me in the playoffs on the road, where Lynn was slightly worse this season. He also got shelled by the Astros earlier in the year.

Houston’s offense is just way too potent. If they get to Lynn early and force the bullpen to work, that should bode well. Really, the White Sox need Lynn to pitch lights out on the road and he’s got a 6.30 ERA in 26 career postseason appearances.

Pick: Astros -130

