Going over rosters for Astros-White Sox in ALDS

The Houston Astros will host the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS in the 2021 MLB playoffs. The series begins with Game 1 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Thursday at 2:07 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. Here we’re going to go over the Astros and White Sox 26-man rosters for the series.

Houston Astros 2021 ALDS roster

The Astros revealed their 26-man ALDS roster



— Brooks Raley and Cristian Javier are on

— Jake Odorizzi and Blake Taylor are off

— Garrett Stubbs and Jose Siri are on

— Marwin Gonzalez and Taylor Jones are off pic.twitter.com/vKqghe2di1 — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) October 7, 2021

As Jake Kaplan mentions in his tweet, the Astros have Cristian Javier on the roster for the ALDS while Jake Odorizzi and Marwin Gonzalez are the notable names who were left off. The Astros plan on pitching Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 1 on Thursday night. After that, it will be Framber Valdez in Game 2. We don’t know who will go in Game 3 yet, but chances are it’s veteran Zack Greinke.

Chicago White Sox 2021 ALDS roster

Here’s the White Sox 26-man roster for the ALDS. It doesn’t appear that there are any big names who were left off. You’ve got Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez. Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Carlos Rodon are your Big 3 starters for the series.