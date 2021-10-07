F1 practice live stream: Turkish Grand Prix race start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for Friday

Formula One racing is in Istanbul, Turkey this weekend for the Turkish Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 8 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 5 a.m.

All F1 events this weekend will air on ESPN2 and be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Turkish Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -125, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +145. Valtteri Bottas is the next closest at +1600. The three of them also lead odds to claim pole position at Saturday’s qualifying, ith odds of +100, +155, and +450, respectively.

How to watch practice for the Turkish Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Oct 8, 4:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, Oct 8, 8 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, Oct 9, 5 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list