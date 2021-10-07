 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 practice live stream: Turkish Grand Prix race start time, TV channel, live stream, odds for Friday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Red Bull’s German driver Sebastian Vettel leads the pack drives at the Istanbul Park circuit on June 7, 2009 in Istanbul, at the start of the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix. Photo credit should read FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Istanbul, Turkey this weekend for the Turkish Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 8 a.m. on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 5 a.m.

All F1 events this weekend will air on ESPN2 and be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Turkish Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -125, followed by Lewis Hamilton at +145. Valtteri Bottas is the next closest at +1600. The three of them also lead odds to claim pole position at Saturday’s qualifying, ith odds of +100, +155, and +450, respectively.

How to watch practice for the Turkish Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, Oct 8, 4:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, Oct 8, 8 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, Oct 9, 5 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Turkish Grand Prix, Entry List

Position Driver Car No. Time
1 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3 TBD
2 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4 TBD
3 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5 TBD
4 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6 TBD
5 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7 TBD
6 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9 TBD
7 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10 TBD
8 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11 TBD
9 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 TBD
10 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 TBD
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18 TBD
12 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22 TBD
13 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31 TBD
14 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33 TBD
15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44 TBD
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47 TBD
17 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55 TBD
18 George Russell Williams Racing 63 TBD
19 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77 TBD
20 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99 TBD

