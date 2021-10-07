Best player prop bets to consider for Astros vs. White Sox Game 1 of ALDS

After two exciting wild card games, the ALDS will begin with Game 1 between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros at 4:07 p.m. ET on FS1. The Astros won the AL West division title with a 95-67 record, while the White Sox cruised to an AL Central crown with a record of 93-69.

Lance Lynn will be on the mound for the White Sox, while the Astros will give the ball to Lance McCullers Jr. Below we are going to go over some of our favorite player props for Thursday’s ALDS Game 1, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lance Lynn over 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

I usually try to stay away from strikeouts props when they are juiced, but I think this number is obtainable for White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn. If the White Sox want to steal Game 1, they will need their Lance to outduel the other Lance for Houston. This season, Lynn has been solid for the Sox with a record of 11-6 and 2.69 ERA. The 34-year-old has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in 7 out of his last 10 starts, dating back to July. Out of those 10 starts, four were on the road and Lance went over 4.5 strikeouts three times.

The veteran pitcher will be facing an Astros team that didn’t strike out often in the regular season, averaging 7.54 strikeouts per game. But in his only start against Houston, Lynn had six strikeouts in 4.0 IP. He also gave up six earned runs in that start, but we know that Lynn has the stuff to get guys out.

Jose Altuve over 1.5 hits (+195)

The All-Star second baseman will play a huge role in this divisional series against the White Sox. Altuve is a one of the better hitting infielders and knows how to work the count into his favor. This season, he’s hitting .277 with 31 HRs and 83 RBI. In his last 10 games, Altuve has recorded at least one hit six times and more than two hits once. If that doesn’t convince you to play this bet, the veteran second baseman has good numbers off Lynn over his career, slugging .382 (13-32) with 2 HRs and 4 RBI in 34 plate appearances.

