Chris Carson injury: What status means for Week 5 fantasy football

The Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5, and they face a rather sizable question heading into game day. Running back Chris Carson is listed as questionable on the final injury report due to a neck injury.

It’s a short week and all three Seahawks practices were walkthroughs. This made the three practice participation reports estimations. However, it’s still notable that after being listed as a DNP for veteran on Monday, Carson was added as a DNP on Tuesday and Wednesday with the neck issue.

Fantasy football impact: Chris Carson (neck)

The past two weeks, Carson has played less than 50% of snaps, with Alex Collins seeing an uptick in work. This past Sunday, Collins was in on 22 offensive snaps to Carson’s 25 and had 10 carries and 2 passing targets to Carson’s 13 and 1. Something would seem to be up.

This is the first game of the week, so you can make your decisions early whether or not to play Carson. The Rams currently rank 22nd in rush defense efficiency, so there’s some value in this matchup. If Carson is active, he’s in the RB2 range right now while Collins offers some flex upside. If Carson is inactive, Collins becomes an intriguing RB2.