Chris Carson is inactive vs. Rams for Week 5 Thursday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks announced Week 5 inactives and Chris Carson is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Rams on Thursday Night Football, per Adam Schefter. Carson was listed as questionable this week due to a neck injury. He was unable to practice this week.

Fantasy football impact

In Week 4, we saw Carson come in and out of the lineup throughout the game, intermittently relieved by backup running back Alex Collins. In his relief, Collins posted 46 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries topped off by two catches for 34 receiving yards.

Alex Collins sits as the primary backup here for Seattle, though second-year RB DeeJay Dallas (typically assisting on special teams) could see some action as well. The Rams have been middle of the pack against the running back position, allowing the 13th most fantasy points to opposing RBs, including two 100+ rushing yard performances to David Montgomery and Chase Edmonds since the start of the season.