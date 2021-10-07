Houston vs. Tulane picks and best bets for Week 6

The Houston Cougars face the Tulane Green Wave with both teams trending in opposite directions. Houston is 4-1 on the season looking to make noise in the AAC while Tulane tries to string together some wins to remain in contention for a bowl game.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Houston: 65 overall, 77 offense, 40 defense

Tulane: 88 overall, 43 offense, 119 defense

Injury update

Houston

None

Tulane

None

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Houston: 3-2 ATS

Tulane: 2-3 ATS

Total

Houston: Over 3-2

Tulane: Over 4-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Houston: 70 overall, 75 offense, 65 defense

Tulane: 79 overall, 88 offense, 75 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -6.5

Total: 59.5

Moneyline: Houston -235, Tulane +190

Opening line: Houston -4

Opening total: 62.5

Weather

80 degrees, clear, 0 percent chance of rain, 3 mph wind

The Pick

Houston -6.5

The Cougars are actually in contention for big things down the line this season, while the Green Wave are playing to attempt to make a bowl game. This is a chance for Houston to pick up another conference win. Tulane has the potential to make this a shootout but Houston’s defense has been stellar this season. The Cougars shouldn’t trip up in New Orleans.

