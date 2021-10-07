 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Houston vs. Tulane picks and best bets for Week 6

The Cougars and Green Wave meet in a pivotal Week 6 contest for Houston.

By Chinmay Vaidya
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 04 Texas Kickoff - Texas Tech v Houston
Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune looks for running room outside as Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Nelson Mbanasor gives chase during the football game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and University of Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Houston, Texas
Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Houston Cougars face the Tulane Green Wave with both teams trending in opposite directions. Houston is 4-1 on the season looking to make noise in the AAC while Tulane tries to string together some wins to remain in contention for a bowl game.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Houston: 65 overall, 77 offense, 40 defense
Tulane: 88 overall, 43 offense, 119 defense

Injury update

Houston

None

Tulane

None

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Houston: 3-2 ATS
Tulane: 2-3 ATS

Total

Houston: Over 3-2
Tulane: Over 4-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Houston: 70 overall, 75 offense, 65 defense
Tulane: 79 overall, 88 offense, 75 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -6.5
Total: 59.5
Moneyline: Houston -235, Tulane +190

Opening line: Houston -4
Opening total: 62.5

Weather

80 degrees, clear, 0 percent chance of rain, 3 mph wind

The Pick

Houston -6.5

The Cougars are actually in contention for big things down the line this season, while the Green Wave are playing to attempt to make a bowl game. This is a chance for Houston to pick up another conference win. Tulane has the potential to make this a shootout but Houston’s defense has been stellar this season. The Cougars shouldn’t trip up in New Orleans.

