No. 16 Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State picks and best bets for Week 6

The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers look to stay undefeated on the season when they meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves in a matchup of two Sun Belt teams. The Red Wolves are 1-4 this season and are looking to spring a big upset in conference play. Coastal Carolina doesn’t have much in the way of College Football Playoff hopes but a big-time bowl game will further raise the profile of the program under head coach Jamey Chadwell.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Coastal Carolina: 29 overall, 8 offense, 63 defense

Arkansas State: 123 overall, 94 offense, 127 defense

Injury update

Coastal Carolina

QB Grayson McCall - Questionable (leg)

PK Massimo Biscardi - Probable (lower body)

RB Shermari Jones - Probable (lower body)

Arkansas State

None

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Coastal Carolina: 4-1 ATS

Arkansas State: 3-3 ATS

Total

Coastal Carolina: Over 3-2

Arkansas State: Over 3-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Coastal Carolina: 114 overall, 112 offense, 114 defense

Arkansas State: 94 overall, 93 offense, 87 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Coastal Carolina -19.5

Total: 73.5

Moneyline: Coastal Carolina -1125, Arkansas State +700

Opening line: Coastal Carolina -18

Opening total: 72

Weather

75 degrees, 1 percent chance of rain, partly cloudy, 5 mph wind

The Pick

Coastal Carolina -19.5

The Chanticleers have been running through opponents with ease, and Arkansas State should pose no threat to them. Even with the Red Wolves playing at home, this Coastal Carolina team is simply too good for the rest of the Sun Belt right now. Take the Chanticleers to cover the spread in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.