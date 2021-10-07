White Sox vs. Astros live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 1 via live online stream

The Wild Card round is officially a wrap for both leagues and on Thursday, the American League opens the Division Series. We get an AL-only doubleheader on FS1 with the Houston Astros hosting the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays hosting the Boston Red Sox.

The White Sox and Astros get things going at 4:07 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park. You can live stream the FS1 game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Lance Lynn and Lance McCullers Jr. will be starting for Chicago and Houston, respectively. Lynn has one start this season against Houston and gave up six earned runs in four innings. McCullers has made two starts against Chicago this season and has only given up three earned runs across 13 innings pitched.

The Astros are a -130 favorite on the moneyline for Game 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook while the White Sox are a +110 underdog. Houston is -130 to win the series.

