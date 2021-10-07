What channel is White Sox vs. Astros ALDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros open the 2021 American League Division Series on Wednesday afternoon. The Wild Card round is a wrap, and these two squads will open the first round of playoff series.

First pitch for Game 1 of this first ALDS is 4:07 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX. FS1 will be providing the TV broadcast and a live stream will be available through FOX Live or the Bally Sports app.

The White Sox come into this series with a 93-69 record and having cruised to the AL Central title by 13 games over Cleveland.. They went 2-5 against Houston this season and are +110 underdogs to win Game 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lance Lynn is getting the start for Chicago with one start against Houston under his belt this season. He gave up six runs in four innings in that game.

The Astros come into the ALDS with a 95-67 record and having won the AL West. They had control of the division in the final month and finished five games up on the Mariners. Houston is a -130 favorite to win Game 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lance McCullers is getting the start for Houston with two starts against Chicago this season. He threw 13 innings and gave up three runs while securing two wins.

White Sox vs. Astros Game 1 ALDS TV Info

Date: Thursday, October 7th

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live or Bally Sports app