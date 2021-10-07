What channel is Red Sox vs. Rays ALDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The Boston Red Sox have advanced through the Wild Card round and their division rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays await. Game 1 of the series is scheduled for Thursday, October 7 at Tropicana Field in Tampa, with first pitch scheduled for 8:07 p.m. ET. The game will air on FS1 and via live stream at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app.

This marks the third time these two franchises have faced off in the postseason. The Rays won the 2008 ALCS in seven games while the Red Sox won the 2013 ALDS in four games. This year, the Rays won the season series 11-8, finishing the season 100-62 and eight games up on the Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Eduardo Rodriguez will start for Boston and make his fifth start of the season against Tampa. In his previous four starts against the Rays, he had a 4.71 ERA over 21 innings pitched and the Rays hit .277 against him.

Shane McClanahan will start for Tampa and make his fourth start of the season against Boston. In his previous three starts against Boston, he had a 2.81 ERA over 16 innings and the Red Sox hit .246 against him.

The Rays are a -160 favorite in this game at DraftKings Sportsbook and -165 to win the series. The Red Sox are a +140 underdog in Game 1 and for the series outcome.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game 1 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 7th

Game time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Live or Bally Sports app