Red Sox vs. Rays live stream: How to watch ALDS Game 1 via live online stream

The American League is in the spotlight on Thursday with the two ALDS getting underway with their respective Game 1s. The Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox at 4:07 p.m. ET and the Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox at 8:07 p.m. ET.

Both games will air on FS1. You can live stream them at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

Eduardo Rodriguez and Shane McClanahan are starting for Boston and Tampa, respectively. Rodriguez made four starts against the Rays this season and had some rocky moments. Across 21 innings pitched, he gave up 13 runs (11 earned) and gave up a .277 batting average. McClanahan made three starts against Boston and gave up five runs across 16 innings. The Red Sox hit .246 against the lefty.

Tampa is a -160 favorite in Game 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Red Sox are a +140 underdog. Total runs is installed at 8. Tampa is a -165 favorite to win the series while Boston is a +140 underdog.

