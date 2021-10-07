Who is in the 2021 WNBA Finals

The 2021 WNBA Finals are set to begin on Sunday and we already know one team that will be another step closer towards capturing the title. The No. 6 seed Chicago Sky punched their ticket to the Finals on Wednesday night as they defeated the No. 1 seed Connecticut Sky 79-69 in Game 4 of the semifinals. It will be the Sky’s second WNBA Finals appearance in franchise history. Chicago will await the winner of the Las Vegas Aces/Phoenix Mercury, who will play in win or go home Game 5 on Friday night.

Chicago Sky

Defeated No. 7 seed Dallas Wings in Round 1

Defeated No. 3 seed Minnesota Lynx in Round 2

Defeated No. 1 seed Connecticut Sun (3-1) in Semis

After a rough first half of the regular season, the Sky came in with a different mentality after the Olympic break in August and it has carried over into the postseason. Chicago’s playoff run started in the first round, which is single elimination, against the Dallas Wings. Dallas had the Sky’s number in the regular season. But it was Chicago, who came away with the 81-64 win over the Wings at home. Kahleah Cooper scored a team-high 23 points and legendary Candace Parker stuffed the box score with 11 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists.

After defeating the Wings at home, the Sky went on the road to play the Lynx, who caught fire in the second half of the regular season. But Chicago was not nervous on the road as they pulled off another double-digit victory, defeating Minnesota 89-76.

Finally, their biggest test came against the No. 1 seed Connecticut Sun, who looked poised to go back to the Finals. However, the Sky showed how tough they were in Game 1, winning a double overtime thriller 101-95 on the Sun’s home floor. The Sun bounced back in Game 2 with a 79-68 victory, but the Sky defended their home court, winning Game 3 by three points (86-83).

Chicago closed out the Sun in Game 4, 79-69. In the series-clinching win, Parker once again led the way with 17 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. In her first season with the Sky, CP3 is on a mission to bring a title to her hometown team.