Who to start and sit in Week 5 fantasy football for Seahawks-Rams on TNF

Tonight’s Thursday night game is a good one, as we get two quality teams in the best division in the league going head-to-head in the Seahawks vs. Rams. Both teams need wins to keep up in their tough division, while the home team Seahawks need a win to keep from falling under .500 for the second time this season.

The Rams are favored by 2.5 points, with a 54-point over/under, which means we should see plenty of fantasy scoring tonight. Below, we’ll take a look at who to start and sit in a regular 12-team .5 PPR league.

Start

Alex Collins, RB, Seahawks

As I write this, Chris Carson has yet to practice and is questionable to play with a neck injury. Last week Alex Collins gave the Seahawks offense a spark and is set to be a contributor again tonight. If Carson suits up, Collins isn’t as valuable in fantasy, but I’;’d still expect him to see a good amount of work with Carson nursing an injury.

Van Jefferson, WR, Rams

Jefferson and Robert Woods have been jockeying for targets behind Cooper Kupp this season and Jefferson has seen a better yards per target and fantasy points. Woods is still the No. 2 receiver and I expect him to be fine for fantasy moving forward, but in a good matchup like this one, with a high over/under of 54, I’m starting Jefferson.

Sit

Gerald Everett, TE, Seahawks

Everett has been on the COVID-19 list, which kept him out of their Week 4 matchup. He has a chance to come off the list and play tonight against his old team. The “revenge” factor is one I don’t mind running with in fantasy, but no practice and over a week away from the team has me concerned. He also hasn’t seen over five targets in a game and will likely be a risky play as it is.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Rams

Jackson very well could hit an 80-yard touchdown in this gam and nobody would blink an eye. He’s still that player, but he’s also on a team with four strong wide receiver and tight end targets ahead of him. Through four games he has 10 targets, which is a number I don’t care for in season long leagues.