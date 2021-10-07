Baker Mayfield playing with partially torn labrum in left, non-throwing shoulder

The Cleveland Browns are 3-1 and tied for first place, but their starting quarterback is dealing with a notable injury. Baker Mayfield has a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, according to Ian Rapoport. Surgery is not required at this time, and because it’s his non-throwing shoulder, Mayfield has been able to continue playing.

Mayfield showed up on the injury report in Week 3 with a left shoulder injury, which suggests it happened in the team’s Week 2 game. There was some video circulating of Mayfield protecting the shoulder in practice, notably handing off with his right hand even when the left would have been the appropriate hand.

Mayfield has remained a full participant in spite of the injury, but it will be something to track. His numbers haven’t been great thus far, with only two touchdowns against two interceptions and a QBR of 39.8 through four weeks. His fantasy value is limited for the time being and you should consider alternatives, particularly in light of this injury.