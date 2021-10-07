Bengals WR Tee Higgins gets in limited practice on Thursday for Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals may get wide receiver Tee Higgins back this week after he has been able to get in limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, per the injury report. Higgins was able to play in the first two games, scoring a touchdown in both while catching 10-of-15 targets for 118 yards.

A shoulder injury has kept Higgins out of the last two games, which has helped Tyler Boyd and rookie Ja’Marr Chase see a bit more work. If Higgins can return, it would help an offense that looks like it will be without starting running back Joe Mixon.

Fantasy football implications

So far. the rookie Chase has led the team in receiving yards and touchdowns while Boyd is ahead in receptions and targets. Higgins was on pace to be ahead of Boyd on those particular stats if he hadn’t been injured though. This still feels like a group where Higgins and Chase will be the go-to playmakers while Boyd will work underneath more often. All three have fantasy value, especially in a game without Mixon and a 50-point over/under.