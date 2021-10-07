 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Melvin Gordon back at practice Thursday after missing Wednesday

We break down the news that the Broncos RB is back at practice along with QB Teddy Bridgewater ahead of Week 5 vs. the Steelers.

By Staff Writer Updated
Melvin Gordon #25 of the Denver Broncos runs against the Baltimore Ravens in the third quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on October 3, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos RB Melvin Gordon was back at practice on Thursday after missing Wednesday’s sessions ahead of Week 5 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gordon is dealing with a lower leg contusion that bothered him early in the week. We don’t know if Gordon is back at practice in a limited capacity yet, so we’ll have to see what the team says later on.

Fantasy football implications

Gordon probably isn’t in any danger of missing this weekend’s contest with Pittsburgh. It’s just a leg bruise, so really another few days taking it easy and Gordon should be alright. So with that news, we have to figure out if Gordon is worth playing. Gordon had 9 carries for 56 yards in the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers run defense is supposed to be tough, but it’s difficult when you have an offense that struggles to move the ball and score. If Denver gets up early, Gordon should see plenty of work splitting the backfield with Javonte Williams. It’s also worth mentioning Teddy Bridgewater’s injury. That could factor into the game plan a bit.

More From DraftKings Nation