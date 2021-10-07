Chase Edmonds working on the side Thursday for Week 5

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds has a shoulder injury which kept him out of Wednesday’s practice, per the injury report. On Thursday, Edmonds was seen working on the side, per Darren Urban. We’ll need to see if he gets a limited or DNP designation for Thursday’s practice, as a limited day likely puts him on track to play against the 49ers on Sunday, while a DNP is more concerning.

Edmonds had a good Week 4, rushing 12 times for 100 yards and catching four passes for 19 more yards. His usage as a receiver and rusher has kept his fantasy floor at a good spot, but his lack of touchdowns remains concerning. Instead, James Conner has seen all the goal line work and has four touchdown runs in the last two games. This shoulder injury won’t get him any more goal line looks either.

Fantasy football implications

If Edmonds can’t go on Sunday, James Conner becomes the lead back and is likely a must-start in most leagues. If Edmonds can play, both have flex appeal.