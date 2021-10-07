Calvin Ridley won’t make the trip to London due to personal matter, out for Week 5

Thursday update: Calvin Ridley won’t make the trip to London due to a personal matter, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Kyle Pitts, Olamide Zaccheau, and Cordarrelle Patterson will likely be the main targets with Ridley and Russell Gage out this week.

The Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets head to London for an early Sunday game. Both teams are 1-3 and see this game as a real chance to grab an elusive win. The Falcons come into this game likely down wide receiver Russell Gage, as he has yet to practice this week, while their No. 1 receiver Calvin Ridley wasn’t at practice on Thursday, per Michael Rothstein.

Ridley hasn’t been on the injury list and practiced in full on Wednesday, so there’s a real chance this is an illness or a rest day. We should know more when the injury report comes out later this afternoon.

Fantasy football implications

With Gage likely already out, Ridley is very much needed for this offense to have any success. If he does end up sitting out, the targets would be funneled to Kyle Pitts, Olamide Zaccheau and Cordarrelle Patterson. After those three, it’s tough to say, but Hayden Hurst and Tajae Sharpe are next in the pecking order.