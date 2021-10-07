Who won the regular-season series between Braves-Brewers?

The National League Division Series will begin on Friday between the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is scheduled for 4:37 p.m. ET on TBS. Atlanta will start Charlie Morton in Game 1, while he will be opposed by NL Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes for the Brewers. We’ll break down the regular-season series and who won.

Who won season series between Braves-Brewers?

Braves-Brewers tied 3-3

If their two series during the season are any indication of what we might see in NLDS, then we could be in store for a great playoff series between Atlanta and Milwaukee. The Brewers have a tremendous starting rotation led by Burnes, while Braves have a powerful led by last season’s NL MVP in Freddie Freeman. In their six regular season games, each team won two out of three games on the other team’s field.

Corbin Burnes, who might be the best pitcher in the NL and in this series, struggled in his only start against the Braves. The 26-year-old got shellacked for nine hits, five earned runs (a home run), but still had six strikeouts in 4.0 IP. Surprisingly, the Brewers’ starter who had the most success against the Braves was Freddy Peralta. He will likely start in Game 3 at Atlanta. This season, the 25-year-old has a record of 10-5 with an ERA of 2.81 in 28 games (27 starts).

In his lone start against the Braves, Peralta only allowed two hits and landed eight strikeouts in 6.0 IP. When it comes to Atlanta, Morton is not a bad option to have starting Game 1. The pitcher who had the best start against the Brew Crew this year was Ian Anderson. The rookie starting pitcher allowed four walks, two hits, one earned run, and had four strikeouts in 6.0 IP. We do not know, who will be starting for the Braves in Game 3 next week. However, with Morton going in Game 1 and Max Fried in Game 2, Anderson makes the most sense.

Freddie Freeman is the logical choice for the Braves’ best hitter, but third baseman Austin Riley has performed well against the Brewers this season. Riley led Atlanta both in home runs (33) and batting average (.303) during the regular season. In six games against the Brew Crew, Riley slashed .350/.519/.500 with a home run, five RBI, and was walked seven times.

For the Brewers, they had three players, who hit .300 or better against the Braves this season. Lorenzo Cain hit .500 with two RBI, Kolten Wong hit .455 with a double and a RBI, and Avisail Garcia hit .368 with two home runs, five RBI, and a double. Garcia led the Brew Crew this season in home runs (24) and batting average (.262), and RBI (86).