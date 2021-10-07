Astros starting lineup for ALDS Game 1 vs. White Sox

The Houston Astros released their starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The game will begin at 2:07 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. Check out the full starting lineup below.

Jose Altuve, 2B (R)

Michael Brantley, LF (L)

Alex Bregman, 3B (R)

Yordan Alvarez, DH (R)

Yuli Gurriel, 1B (R)

Carlos Correa, SS (R)

Kyle Tucker, RF (L)

Jaker Meyers, CF (R)

Martin Maldonado, C (R)

There aren’t really any surprises in the Astros lineup for Game 1 vs. Lance Lynn. During the regular season, the Astros hit jus .230 as a team vs. Chicago. Michael Brantley had the best splits against the White Sox, hitting .320 with 2 HRs and 7 RBI.