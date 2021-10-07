White Sox starting lineup for ALDS Game 1 vs. Astros

The Chicago White Sox announced their starting lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS vs. the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on Thursday afternoon. The game starts at 2:07 p.m. ET and is being broadcast on Fox Sports 1. The White Sox are starting Lance Lynn against Lance McCullers Jr. to open the best-of-5 series.

We know one thing is for sure, Jose Abreu is starting. He had a bit of a Covid-19 scare but was able to turn in the negative tests to be able to play in Game 1 vs. the Astros. We’re still waiting on the lineup to be released by the White Sox. Stay tuned.

Here we go with the starting lineup for White Sox in Game 1:

Tim Anderson, SS (R)

Yoan Moncada, 3B (S)

Jose Abreu, DH (R)

Yasmani Grandal, C (R)

Luis Robert, CF (R)

Eloy Jimenez, LF (R)

Gavin Sheets, 1B (L)

Adam Engel, RF (R)

Leury Garcia, 2B (S)