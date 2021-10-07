Gerald Everett is inactive for Week 5 vs. Rams on TNF

The Seattle Seahawks announced Week 5 inactives and Gerald Everett is officially inactive for their matchup against the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Everett has been on the COVID-19 list and missed last week’s game.

Everett was not taken off the COVID-19/reserve list in time for this game. He was a free agent pickup this offseason and now will miss the opportunity to face his old team the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy football impact

Everett was able to catch a touchdown in Week 1 and is the only Seahawks tight end with a red zone target this season. Unfortunately for his fantasy value, he hasn’t received many targets overall. In his first two games, he had two targets in each and then saw a decent bump in Week 3, when he caught 5-of-5 targets for 54 yards.

Though Everett hasn’t been a great play in fantasy for most leagues, a concentration of targets could mean that his backup, TE Will Dissly, could have some touchdown upside against the Rams in primetime.