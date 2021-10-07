How the public is betting No. 15 Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State

The No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are off to JonesBoogie to face the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday night in the premiere game at 7:30 on ESPNU. We get you ready with how the bettors and books are reacting to tonight’s action.

Point Spread

Right now Coastal Carolina is a 19.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with an astonishing 92% of the action and 94% of the bets on the Chanticleers.

Is the public right?

With a healthy Grayson McCall, it would seem likely the Chants get through the dreaded Thursday night road game unscathed. But almost three touchdowns? With a quarterback that was wearing a walking boot during a game just five days ago, that’s a lot of wood to lay. A-State is 127th in defense via SP+ however, and Coastal has the eighth-best offense.

By those numbers, you might be able to quarterback Coastal to a win.

Point Total

The total is set at 72.5, with 58% of the handle and 37% of the bets on the over.

Is the public right?

That preposterously bad Red Wolves defense is truly, really, terribly awful. They gave up 59 to Georgia Southern’s triple option, 52 to a mediocre Washington, and 55 to a non-descript Memphis. Coastal goes fast and strikes quick. If McCall is healthy, 11 touchdowns between both teams could very much not be a problem.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.