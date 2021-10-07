Rays starting lineup for ALDS Game 1 vs. Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays announced their starting lineup and batting order for Game 1 of the ALDS vs. the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The game is set for first pitch at 8:07 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. Below is the Rays lineup for Game 1:

Randy Arozarena, LF

Wander Franco, SS

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Nelson Cruz, DH

Yandy Diaz, 3B

Jordan Luplow, 1B

Manuel Margot, RF

Mike Zunino, C

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

The Rays enter Game 1 vs. the Red Sox as -160 favorites on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 7.5 with Shane McClanahan on the hill for Tampa and lefty Eduardo Rodriguez going for the Sox.