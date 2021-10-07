Red Sox starting lineup for ALDS Game 1 vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox announced their lineup for Game 1 of the ALDS vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The Red Sox enter this series having defeated the Yankees in the AL Wild Card Game 6-2 on Tuesday night. Eduardo Rodriguez will be on the mound for Boston. Let’s take a look at their starting lineup for Thursday night:

Kiki Hernandez, CF

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Alex Verdugo, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Christian Arroyo, 2B

The Red Sox remain without DH JD Martinez, who missed the AL WC game due to an ankle sprain. He’s on the roster for the ALDS, so there’s a chance we see Martinez pinch hit tonight or re-enter the lineup at some point during the series. Lefty pitcher Martin Perez was also added to the roster for the series vs. the Rays. Reliever Matt Barnes was left off.