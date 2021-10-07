 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lane Kiffin purchasing popcorn for fans Saturday after poorly-timed Alabama quote

A quality sound bite from the SEC’s most loquacious coach comes back to bite him. At least he’s in on the joke.

By Collin Sherwin
Head coach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In the run-up to the Ole Miss Rebels facing the Alabama Crimson Tide last week, Lane Kiffin gave a great quote right before kickoff:

In the tradition of Terrell Owens, it’s a great line. One small problem:

Nobody is putting the good finishing salt or high-end butter on their kernels when it’s 35-0 early in the third quarter. Kiff did apologize for what seemed to be a somewhat rude walk-off, but the bigger issue is not being in the game after kickoff

However the coach that has emerged from his assistant stint at Alabama, and later after getting FAU to two conference championships, seems to be a lot more self-aware and in on the joke. So it’s nice his athletic department can get in on the joke as well.

The Rebs play Arkansas at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday in Oxford for what should be a good one. No word on if toppings will be available with the complimentary corn.

