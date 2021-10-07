Lane Kiffin purchasing popcorn for fans Saturday after poorly-timed Alabama quote

In the run-up to the Ole Miss Rebels facing the Alabama Crimson Tide last week, Lane Kiffin gave a great quote right before kickoff:

"Get your popcorn ready." - Lane Kiffin pic.twitter.com/ZDdr60cjuj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 2, 2021

In the tradition of Terrell Owens, it’s a great line. One small problem:

Nobody is putting the good finishing salt or high-end butter on their kernels when it’s 35-0 early in the third quarter. Kiff did apologize for what seemed to be a somewhat rude walk-off, but the bigger issue is not being in the game after kickoff

However the coach that has emerged from his assistant stint at Alabama, and later after getting FAU to two conference championships, seems to be a lot more self-aware and in on the joke. So it’s nice his athletic department can get in on the joke as well.

FREE POPCORN!



The first 5,000 fans on Saturday will receive FREE . Visit the F.I.N.S. stands ⬇️



North Concourse Gate 6

South Concourse Gate 23

East Concourse Gate 13

West Concourse Gate 36



Keep it Poppin' with @renasant! pic.twitter.com/1DYkmiZPcZ — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 7, 2021

The Rebs play Arkansas at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday in Oxford for what should be a good one. No word on if toppings will be available with the complimentary corn.