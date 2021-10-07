Coastal Carolina goes 99 yards for TD pass on second play from scrimmage vs. A-State

The starting quarterback for the No. 15 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Grayson McCall was last seen in a walking boot on Saturday.

But it didn’t appear to affect him on the second play of their game against Arkansas State on Thursday night, as his pass to Isaiah Likely goes NINETY-NINE YARDS for the touchdown.

That ties the all-time record. Yes, we’re sure.

Grayson McCall



1-of-1

99 yards

TD pic.twitter.com/np0ze09SSF — College Football HQ (@NCAAFootballHQ) October 7, 2021

It’s 7-0 Chants early in The Tree Stand, and what was a terrifically-pinned punt goes for naught as a safety gets caught staring in the backfield instead of at his key.

There’s a long way to go in JonesBoogie tonight, but that’s not how you want to start as a 20-point underdog at kickoff if you’re the Red Wolves. The field position game is probably your best chance, and giving up the maximum available real estate is less than ideal.

The game is on ESPNU, with the total closing at 74.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.