CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings after October 7th matches

The United States got its second trio of matches off to a better start than the first set. The USMNT beat Jamaica on Thursday evening 2-0 on a pair of goals by 18-year old Ricardo Pepi.

The win moved the US into first place in CONCACAF qualifying, although that will change once Mexico vs. Canada concludes later this evening. The day’s schedule also includes Honduras facing Costa Rica and El Salvador facing Panama.

UPDATE: Honduras and Costa Rica finished in a 0-0 tie to each move to three points in four games of qualifying.

The USMNT will be back on Sunday when they travel to Panama and then back home next Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio when they host Costa Rica.

The top three teams receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team goes to a playoff round among all the federations, scheduled to take place in June 2022.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, through Oct 7

1. USA, 2-2-0, 8 Points

2. Mexico, 2-1-0, 7 points — Fourth result TBD

3. Canada, 1-2-0, 5 Points (Goal Difference 3, Goals Scored 5) — Fourth result TBD

4. Panama, 1-2-0, 5 Points (Goal Difference 2, Goals Scored 4) — Fourth result TBD

5. Costa Rica, 0-3-1, 3 Points (Goal Difference -1, Goals Scored 1) — Fourth result TBD

6. Honduras, 0-3-1, 3 Points (Goal Difference -3, Goals Scored 2) — Fourth result TBD

7. El Salvador, 0-2-1, 2 Points — Fourth result TBD

8. Jamaica, 0-1-3, 1 Point